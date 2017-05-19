Norfolk family makes an appearance on Ellen
Karen talks to Ellen why she dropped out of school 30 years ago and why she went back to complete her education.
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|John Galt
|1,533,068
|Lost items
|12 hr
|Nancy
|2
|Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Katrina
|16
|best places to live
|16 hr
|Todd
|3
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|Tue
|martin garey
|2
|any one know (Mar '11)
|May 16
|Logan Erski
|50
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|May 16
|Charley says ADIOS
|15
