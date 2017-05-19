Norfolk family makes an appearance on...

Norfolk family makes an appearance on Ellen

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Karen talks to Ellen why she dropped out of school 30 years ago and why she went back to complete her education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min John Galt 1,533,068
Lost items 12 hr Nancy 2
News Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10) 13 hr Katrina 16
best places to live 16 hr Todd 3
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) Tue martin garey 2
any one know (Mar '11) May 16 Logan Erski 50
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) May 16 Charley says ADIOS 15
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Wall Street
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,481 • Total comments across all topics: 281,123,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC