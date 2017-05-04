Norfolk family concerned about missin...

Norfolk family concerned about missing Marine

WTKR-TV Norfolk

A Marine who made national headlines when his wife spoke out, fearing contaminates were making kids sick with cancer on military housing is missing Thursday night. The 34-year-old Marine based out of Norfolk left to go to work early Wednesday morning and never showed up.

