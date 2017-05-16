Norfolk Admirals release 2017-18 regu...

Norfolk Admirals release 2017-18 regular season schedule

The Admirals open their season on a west coast road trip, starting in Idaho on Friday, October 13. After two games with the Idaho Steelheads, the Admirals will take on the Utah Grizzlies and the Colorado Eagles before returning home. The Jacksonville Icemen will be the team that visits the Norfolk Scope the most in 2017-18, with five games in Norfolk.

Norfolk, VA

