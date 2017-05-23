Norfolk 47 mins ago 3:12 p.m.Shipyard...

Norfolk 47 mins ago 3:12 p.m.Shipyard worker accused of rape at center of prostitution investigation

Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Court records show that two people claim Keith Jarrett, also known as "King," had them perform sexual acts for money and then turn some or all of the money over to him. One of the people claiming Jarrett was a pimp -- a person identified in paperwork as "Victim 1" -- told Norfolk police detectives that in addition to performing sexual acts for money he/she helped recruit prostitutes for Jarrett by going out and searching for new girls.

