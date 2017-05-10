News 9 mins ago 6:02 p.m.'Legends of ...

News 9 mins ago 6:02 p.m.'Legends of the Hidden Temple' themed camp for adults coming to Norfolk

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Calling all 90's kids! Break out your windbreakers and scrunchies because it is time to get wild and crazy! The City of Norfolk will offer a free summer camp for adults in honor of National Outdoor Recreation Month. The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Open Space hope adults will come out and relive their younger days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min sonicfilter 1,529,077
News Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09) 12 hr martin garey 3
Review: Wayno Enterprises (Aug '13) 19 hr John luciano 2
News Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08) 21 hr bruh 14
Sandbridge meet up Tue GuyfrmNY 1
Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14) May 8 Lol 21
best places to live May 8 Pembroke Pimp 2
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,780 • Total comments across all topics: 280,929,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC