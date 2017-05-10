News 9 mins ago 6:02 p.m.'Legends of the Hidden Temple' themed camp for adults coming to Norfolk
Calling all 90's kids! Break out your windbreakers and scrunchies because it is time to get wild and crazy! The City of Norfolk will offer a free summer camp for adults in honor of National Outdoor Recreation Month. The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Open Space hope adults will come out and relive their younger days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|sonicfilter
|1,529,077
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|12 hr
|martin garey
|3
|Review: Wayno Enterprises (Aug '13)
|19 hr
|John luciano
|2
|Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08)
|21 hr
|bruh
|14
|Sandbridge meet up
|Tue
|GuyfrmNY
|1
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|May 8
|Lol
|21
|best places to live
|May 8
|Pembroke Pimp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC