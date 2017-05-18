News 8 mins ago 10:56 p.m.Hold the Door! Game of Thrones actor heads to Norfolk
Nairn will be appearing at Harbor Park on Monday, August 28. He will be on the field to sign autographs before throwing out the first pitch. Nairn played the character Hodor on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,533,265
|Lost items
|18 hr
|Nancy
|2
|Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|Katrina
|16
|best places to live
|22 hr
|Todd
|3
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|Tue
|martin garey
|2
|any one know (Mar '11)
|May 16
|Logan Erski
|50
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|May 16
|Charley says ADIOS
|15
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC