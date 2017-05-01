New photo of Princess Charlotte relea...

New photo of Princess Charlotte released ahead of second birthday

A new photograph has been released to celebrate the birthday of the youngest member of the British Royal family, Princess Charlotte, who turns two on Tuesday. Kensington Palace shared the snap on their official Twitter account, posting: "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow."

