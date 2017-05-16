Navy stands ready to respond ahead of...

Navy stands ready to respond ahead of hurricane season

12 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

U.S. Fleet Forces Command headquartered in Norfolk and Command, Navy Installations Command are conducting the natural disaster preparedness exercise Hurricane Exercise / Citadel Gale 2017. The exercise, which runs through May 19th, involves two simulated storm systems developing and intensifying to hurricane strength while threatening the East Coast and Gulf Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

