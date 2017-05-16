Navy stands ready to respond ahead of hurricane season
U.S. Fleet Forces Command headquartered in Norfolk and Command, Navy Installations Command are conducting the natural disaster preparedness exercise Hurricane Exercise / Citadel Gale 2017. The exercise, which runs through May 19th, involves two simulated storm systems developing and intensifying to hurricane strength while threatening the East Coast and Gulf Coast.
