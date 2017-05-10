Navy SEAL pleads not guilty to child porn charges
Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Kyle Seerden was in Norfolk's federal court Wednesday afternoon where he gave his plea. Seerden is facing one count for production of child pornography, two counts for transportation of child pornography, and one count for possession of child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Realtime
|1,528,841
|Review: Wayno Enterprises (Aug '13)
|5 hr
|John luciano
|2
|Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08)
|7 hr
|bruh
|14
|Sandbridge meet up
|17 hr
|GuyfrmNY
|1
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Lol
|21
|best places to live
|Mon
|Pembroke Pimp
|2
|The Battleship Leading the War on ISISBy Jennif...
|Mon
|Rebel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC