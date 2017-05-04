NATO urges global fight against clima...

NATO urges global fight against climate change as Trump mulls Paris accord

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

Climate change poses a global security threat that all countries must fight together, a NATO general said on Wednesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump nears a decision on whether to pull out of the Paris climate deal. The comments were the strongest yet from the U.S.-European military alliance about the importance of upholding the Paris accord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min VetnorsGate 1,525,301
News Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i... 4 min tomin cali 1
black racist thugs & Mexican illegals takin ove... (Jul '10) Tue Martin garey 12
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Tue Martin garey 16
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Tue Yourmom 101
Doctor Z. Latif - Suboxone Doctor? (May '11) May 1 jessjess 7
Laquinta inn miltitary highway Apr 27 Lookin 1
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,075 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC