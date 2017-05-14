Mother graduates after dropping out m...

Mother graduates after dropping out more than 30 years ago to care for her daughter

19 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Karen Hunter and her youngest daughter Latrice will both graduate this month, obtaining bachelor's degrees from colleges in Virginia. The moment is a long time coming for Karen Hunter, 53, who will be getting her degree in sociology from Norfolk State University today.

