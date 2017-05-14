Mother graduates after dropping out more than 30 years ago to care for her daughter
Karen Hunter and her youngest daughter Latrice will both graduate this month, obtaining bachelor's degrees from colleges in Virginia. The moment is a long time coming for Karen Hunter, 53, who will be getting her degree in sociology from Norfolk State University today.
