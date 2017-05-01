May 2: Job fair at Sheraton Norfolk W...

May 2: Job fair at Sheraton Norfolk Waterside

The Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel is expecting more visitors because of recent downtown activity and is expanding its workforce, starting with a job fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 2. The hotel plans to add about 30 to 40 people.

