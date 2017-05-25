Man charged with shooting teen weeks ...

Man charged with shooting teen weeks before graduation requests bond

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A 19-year-old Norfolk man is behind bars without bond after police say he shot and killed 18-year-old Na'teria Powell on Sunday at an apartment complex on Lead St. Lamontraye McAdams appeared before the court on Monday for an arraignment, charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony. At that time, he told the judge he had retained his own attorney, but was sent back to Norfolk City Jail awaiting his bond hearing, scheduled for 11:30 Thursday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 28 min Cheech the Conser... 1,535,663
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids 10 hr Despicable Me 17
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 13 hr Martin garey 4
Scott Simons Wed Curious 1
Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13) Wed Merkan Man 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Wed Little Rich 846
military doc (Mar '16) May 22 Big Daddy 3
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,443 • Total comments across all topics: 281,282,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC