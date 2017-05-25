Man charged with shooting teen weeks before graduation requests bond

A 19-year-old Norfolk man is behind bars without bond after police say he shot and killed 18-year-old Na'teria Powell on Sunday at an apartment complex on Lead St. Lamontraye McAdams appeared before the court on Monday for an arraignment, charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony. At that time, he told the judge he had retained his own attorney, but was sent back to Norfolk City Jail awaiting his bond hearing, scheduled for 11:30 Thursday morning.

