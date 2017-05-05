Man charged for 2016 Norfolk murder found not guilty
A man charged with 2nd Degree murder was found not guilty by a jury Friday afternoon, according to the The Commonwealth's Attorney Office. Lawrence Brown was charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Attempted Malicious Wounding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,526,544
|best places to live
|1 hr
|wv family
|1
|Anyone remember Dawn Kitchekomie
|20 hr
|Friend
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Fri
|ChristenF
|52
|is it just me or are there a lot of tornados
|Fri
|ANON
|1
|Contracts For April 27, 2017
|Thu
|MeanWhile
|1
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC