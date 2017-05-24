MacArthur Center Mall offering FREE outdoor movie screenings

Don't forget to grab a blanket or a lawn chair-the movies will be shown outside on the MacArthur Center Green. June 28th - "The Lego Batman Movie" - As a special treat, guests will get a preview of The Virginia Living Museum's upcoming exhibit "NATURE CONNECTS: Art with LEGO Bricks" running from Friday, July 22 through Sunday, November 26. July 5th - "Secret Life of Pets" - Bring your dogs and cats! The Norfolk SPCA will be onsite collecting donations for a supply drive, please bring pet food or a pet toy.

