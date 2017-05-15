Local LGBT Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 10 Years
The area's largest LGBT Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a big event at Hilton Norfolk The Main this Saturday. HRBOR was created in 2006 when several LGBT owned, operated and allied businesses saw the need for support.
