Local LGBT Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 10 Years

The area's largest LGBT Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a big event at Hilton Norfolk The Main this Saturday. HRBOR was created in 2006 when several LGBT owned, operated and allied businesses saw the need for support.

