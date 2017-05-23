Local concert venues address Manchest...

Local concert venues address Manchester terror attack

20 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

At least 22 people were killed and several were others injured in an attack on an Ariana Grande concert Monday night in Manchester. Staff with SevenVenues in Norfolk told News 3 following the Paris attack in 2015, they enhanced their security to ensure the safety of concert goers.

