Judge denies bond for shipyard worker accused of rape Read Story Staff
Paperwork from Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court shows that police arrested Keith Jarrett of the 200 block of Bellamy Ave. in Norfolk on Friday, May 12. Neighbors on Bellamy Avenue in Berkley told 13News Now that Jarrett lives at the home by himself and works at Colonna's Shipyard. Court papers confirm he is a crane operator at the shipyard and that he has worked there for 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|33 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,532,961
|Lost items
|3 hr
|Nancy
|2
|Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Katrina
|16
|best places to live
|7 hr
|Todd
|3
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|Tue
|martin garey
|2
|any one know (Mar '11)
|May 16
|Logan Erski
|50
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|May 16
|Charley says ADIOS
|15
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC