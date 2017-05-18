Judge denies bond for shipyard worker accused of rape Read Story Staff

Paperwork from Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court shows that police arrested Keith Jarrett of the 200 block of Bellamy Ave. in Norfolk on Friday, May 12. Neighbors on Bellamy Avenue in Berkley told 13News Now that Jarrett lives at the home by himself and works at Colonna's Shipyard. Court papers confirm he is a crane operator at the shipyard and that he has worked there for 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.