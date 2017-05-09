Joy Ministries hosts Mother's Day celebration for single moms
Joy Ministries has made it their mission to give women who may not be able to celebrate the holiday on their own a place to feel special on their day. Single moms, widows and women whose husbands are on deployment are all invited to the event at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|13 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,528,230
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Lol
|21
|best places to live
|Mon
|Pembroke Pimp
|2
|The Battleship Leading the War on ISISBy Jennif...
|Mon
|Rebel
|1
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|May 7
|martin garey
|92
|Anyone remember Dawn Kitchekomie
|May 5
|Friend
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|May 5
|ChristenF
|52
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC