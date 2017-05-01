Janet Jackson resuming concert tour, ...

Janet Jackson resuming concert tour, stopping in Norfolk Read Story Staff

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

The entertainer began her sold out 'Unbreakable' tour in August 2015, but put it on pause after she broke the news of her pregnancy. This fall, Jackson is set to go on a four-month North American tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min USAsince1680 1,525,125
black racist thugs & Mexican illegals takin ove... (Jul '10) 15 hr Martin garey 12
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) 15 hr Martin garey 16
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) 17 hr Yourmom 101
Doctor Z. Latif - Suboxone Doctor? (May '11) Mon jessjess 7
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) Apr 30 martin garey 91
Laquinta inn miltitary highway Apr 27 Lookin 1
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,088 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC