Greek Festival returns to Norfolk

Greek Festival returns to Norfolk

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The event will be held under one of Hampton Roads' biggest tents at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, located across the street from Granby High School. The Greek Festival will include traditional Greek cuisine, live entertainment, arts and crafts and a cooking school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Vickie 1,532,066
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) 6 hr martin garey 2
any one know (Mar '11) 9 hr Logan Erski 50
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) Tue Charley says ADIOS 15
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) Mon Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Mon Not Going Back 17
News Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09) Mon Martin garey 2
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,602 • Total comments across all topics: 281,069,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC