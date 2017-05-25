Four shootings since Sunday has famil...

Four shootings since Sunday has families mourning the Norfolk Police Chief taking action

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

"Solving our problems and concerns with firearms is not acceptable, nor will it be tolerated in our city," says Chief Larry Boone. "Since Sunday, my investigators made arrests in two of four homicide cases, taking a total of six people into custody in less than one week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Julia 1,535,686
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids 18 hr Despicable Me 17
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 21 hr Martin garey 4
Scott Simons Wed Curious 1
Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13) Wed Merkan Man 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Wed Little Rich 846
military doc (Mar '16) May 22 Big Daddy 3
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,738 • Total comments across all topics: 281,290,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC