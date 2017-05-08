Former MSC Contractor Charged with Br...

Former MSC Contractor Charged with Bribery, Fraud

A former contractor at the Military Sealift Command was indicted for his role in a bribery and fraud conspiracy from approximately 1999 to 2014, in which he allegedly received almost $3 million dollars in bribes. Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department's Criminal Division and U.S. Attorney Dana J. Boente of the Eastern District of Virginia made the announcement.

