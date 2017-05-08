Former MSC Contractor Charged with Bribery, Fraud
A former contractor at the Military Sealift Command was indicted for his role in a bribery and fraud conspiracy from approximately 1999 to 2014, in which he allegedly received almost $3 million dollars in bribes. Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department's Criminal Division and U.S. Attorney Dana J. Boente of the Eastern District of Virginia made the announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|USAsince1680
|1,527,767
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|22 hr
|Lol
|21
|best places to live
|23 hr
|Pembroke Pimp
|2
|The Battleship Leading the War on ISISBy Jennif...
|Mon
|Rebel
|1
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|martin garey
|92
|Anyone remember Dawn Kitchekomie
|May 5
|Friend
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|May 5
|ChristenF
|52
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC