First Warning Traffic - Thursday's traffic alerts and road closures for the weekend
The installation of a new barrier gate foundation will require the full closure of the Centerville Turnpike Bridge starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, May 6 through 6 a.m. Sunday, May 14. A detour via Rt 168 Bypass will be marked.
