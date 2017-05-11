First Warning Traffic - Thursday traf...

First Warning Traffic - Thursday traffic alerts

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Chesapeake crash on I-64 East at I-464. Two left lanes closed heading from Battlefield Blvd to the High Rise Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min JRB 1,529,750
News Norfolk Police identify victim in yesterday's h... (Jan '10) 54 min Jeanne 22
News Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11) 7 hr Martin garey 3
News Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08) 7 hr Martin garey 4
News Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09) Wed martin garey 3
Review: Wayno Enterprises (Aug '13) Wed John luciano 2
best places to live May 8 Pembroke Pimp 2
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,654 • Total comments across all topics: 280,945,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC