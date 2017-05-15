First Warning Traffic - Monday road c...

First Warning Traffic - Monday road closures, bridge openings and delays

5 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Solid delays at the HRBT 64 EB, 564 WB/64 WB to Indian River Rd, High Rise Bridge 64 WB I-264 East: Single lane closure inside the Downtown Tunnel Monday, May 15 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 22 Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall to Fort Eustis Boulevard May 14-17, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

