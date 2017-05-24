First Warning Traffic - Bridge openin...

First Warning Traffic - Bridge openings and road work for Wednesday

12 hrs ago

Virginia Beach Public Works has announced an emergency lane closure of a portion of the northbound lane of London Bridge Road between International Parkway and Potters Road to allow for excavation work. The work is part of the cleanup effort from the fuel spill at Naval Air Station on May 11th.

