First Warning Traffic - Bridge opening for Friday and holiday travel delays and updates
VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Memorial Day travel from noon Friday, May 26 until noon Tuesday, May 30. VDOT's online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during the three previous Memorial Day holidays . While it can't precisely predict when congestion will be present this year, it can help you plan your travels around those times when the roads have historically been busiest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|28 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,535,902
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Martin garey
|6
|Johnson hotdog chilly
|2 hr
|Sonny wilson
|1
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|Thu
|Despicable Me
|17
|Scott Simons
|Wed
|Curious
|1
|Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Merkan Man
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Little Rich
|846
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC