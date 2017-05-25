Fire displaces residents of Norfolk duplex
From the beaches to the trees, we checked out great destinations that are worth a visit - whether you're a local or a tourist. Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Wilson Road at 2 p.m. Thursday, after a concerned citizen called 911 and reported seeing smoke coming from the roof of a two-story duplex.
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Slugga James
|1,535,771
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|21 hr
|Despicable Me
|17
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|4
|Scott Simons
|Wed
|Curious
|1
|Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Merkan Man
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Little Rich
|846
|military doc (Mar '16)
|May 22
|Big Daddy
|3
