Fire displaces residents of Norfolk d...

Fire displaces residents of Norfolk duplex

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

From the beaches to the trees, we checked out great destinations that are worth a visit - whether you're a local or a tourist. Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Wilson Road at 2 p.m. Thursday, after a concerned citizen called 911 and reported seeing smoke coming from the roof of a two-story duplex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Slugga James 1,535,771
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids 21 hr Despicable Me 17
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Thu Martin garey 4
Scott Simons Wed Curious 1
Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13) Wed Merkan Man 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Wed Little Rich 846
military doc (Mar '16) May 22 Big Daddy 3
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,078 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC