Fire damages two-story duplex in Norfolk leaving 7 residents without a home

Three adults and four children are now without a home after a fire damaged a two-story duplex in the 200 block of West 28th Street on Monday morning. Norfolk fire crews arrived on scene at 10:07 a.m. and spotted smoke coming from the back of the building.

