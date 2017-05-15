Fire damages two-story duplex in Norfolk leaving 7 residents without a home
Three adults and four children are now without a home after a fire damaged a two-story duplex in the 200 block of West 28th Street on Monday morning. Norfolk fire crews arrived on scene at 10:07 a.m. and spotted smoke coming from the back of the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,531,337
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|5 hr
|Martin garey
|2
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|18 hr
|Tok2me64
|41
|Sandbridge meet up
|Sun
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass
|Sun
|Ed Lindsleys ghost
|1
|Point of View Elementary School Virginia Beach ...
|Sat
|Donna
|1
|Norfolk Police identify victim in yesterday's h... (Jan '10)
|May 11
|Jeanne
|22
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC