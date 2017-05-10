Famed 'Perfect Storm' ship to be sunk...

Famed 'Perfect Storm' ship to be sunk Wednesday for artifical reef

Tamaroa, the famed ship from the "Perfect Storm" will be sunk this week as part of an artificial reef. CAPE MAY -- After multiple delays, the latest due to rough seas , the World War II-era ship made famous by its rescue effort during the "Perfect Storm" is now scheduled to be sunk Wednesday to become part of an artificial reef.

