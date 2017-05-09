Expert tips for planting in your garden on Coast Live
If you want your thumb a little greener, listen to the experts before planting. Just in time for the Norfolk Botanical Garden's big Spring Plant Sale, we talked with Les Parks about what plants work best in Coastal Virginia and how to give them a fighting chance to thrive in our landscape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,528,842
|Review: Wayno Enterprises (Aug '13)
|5 hr
|John luciano
|2
|Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08)
|7 hr
|bruh
|14
|Sandbridge meet up
|17 hr
|GuyfrmNY
|1
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Lol
|21
|best places to live
|Mon
|Pembroke Pimp
|2
|The Battleship Leading the War on ISISBy Jennif...
|Mon
|Rebel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC