ELNAC.org Names Alexandria Carruth - Director of Development
Contact: Eddie Marshall, ELNAC , 972-740-8646 DALLAS, May 5, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Empowering the Nations - ELNAC, a Dallas based non-profit serving and supporting a Christian Ministry in Cuba, is proud to introduce Alexandria Carruth as its new Director of Development. Carruth has almost 7 years of experience in event planning, fundraising, major gifts solicitation, planned giving, grant writing, and annual fund solicitation.
