Downtown Norfolk abuzz with ongoing, ...

Downtown Norfolk abuzz with ongoing, completed development

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

And that isn't the only rejuvenated spot that's opened its doors in recent weeks. Just a few blocks away, the Pagoda is yet-again operating as a restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min sonicfilter 1,530,953
Sandbridge meet up 12 hr Jefferson Davis 2
Hi I'm Will Sessoms and I am a jackass 12 hr Ed Lindsleys ghost 1
Point of View Elementary School Virginia Beach ... Sat Donna 1
News Norfolk Police identify victim in yesterday's h... (Jan '10) May 11 Jeanne 22
News Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11) May 11 Martin garey 3
News Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08) May 11 Martin garey 4
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,581 • Total comments across all topics: 281,016,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC