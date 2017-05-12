Domino's offering $3.99 pizza deal fo...

Domino's offering $3.99 pizza deal for Military Spouse Appreciation Day

Twenty-four Norfolk-area Domino's Pizza stores are offering a pizza deal for Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 12! From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can get a $3.99 medium pepperoni pizza for carryout orders! "We wanted to do something to honor military spouses," said Eric Osterheldt, Domino's director of corporate operations in Virginia. "Military Spouse Appreciation Day celebrates and acknowledges the family members of those who serve our country, as well as all of their sacrifices.

