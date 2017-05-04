Documents confirm News 3 investigatio...

Documents confirm News 3 investigation into discovery of AJ Hadsell's body

12 hrs ago

A first look at unsealed court documents confirms a News 3 investigation that detectives used tracking data, stored inside a GPS taken from Wesley Hadsell's work van, to find his adopted daughter's body. Back in 2015, News 3 sources said that when they examined that data, it led them directly to a house on Smiths Ferry Road in Southampton County.

