Denton Celtic Dancers strut their stuff

14 hrs ago

Every Sunday evening, the Denton Celtic Dancers gathers in the upstairs dance studio at Patterson-Appleton Arts Center to learn the art of dance while showing newcomers how to boogie like a Scot. Laura Hanson is the group's instructor, and a professor of microbiology, immunology and virology at Texas Woman's University.

