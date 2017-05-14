Denton Celtic Dancers strut their stuff
Every Sunday evening, the Denton Celtic Dancers gathers in the upstairs dance studio at Patterson-Appleton Arts Center to learn the art of dance while showing newcomers how to boogie like a Scot. Laura Hanson is the group's instructor, and a professor of microbiology, immunology and virology at Texas Woman's University.
