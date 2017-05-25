City Of Norfolk Endangered By Potenti...

City Of Norfolk Endangered By Potential $68 Million Lawsuit From Wrongly Convicted Sailors

35 min ago

The lawyers for four sailors wrongly convicted of rape and murder have threatened a $68 million lawsuit that, if successful, could damage the city of Norfolk, Va. Three of the men's lawyers told Norfolk that if the city doesn't agree to start negotiations by June 1, a lawsuit may quickly follow .

