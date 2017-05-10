Charges dismissed against Norfolk sex offender accused of videotaping women

James Paul Eddy III was arrested on March 23 and court documents said an investigation started in January when a woman said a ceiling tile moved when she was getting into a tanning booth at the Planet Fitness on Little Creek Road. During a polygraph exam in February Eddy admitted to videotaping 15-20 women while they used the tanning beds from December 2016 to January 2017, court documents said.

