Charges dismissed against Norfolk sex offender accused of videotaping women
James Paul Eddy III was arrested on March 23 and court documents said an investigation started in January when a woman said a ceiling tile moved when she was getting into a tanning booth at the Planet Fitness on Little Creek Road. During a polygraph exam in February Eddy admitted to videotaping 15-20 women while they used the tanning beds from December 2016 to January 2017, court documents said.
