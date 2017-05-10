CBRE|Hampton Roads arranges financing on Norfolk office building
Hampton Roads has arranged $35.25 million long-term, fixed-rate non-recourse financing for a Norfolk commercial office building. The office building involved was the 225,286 square-foot SunTrust Building at 150 W. Main St. building in Norfolk.
