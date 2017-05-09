Aldi hiring for South Hampton Roads stores
The grocer is hosting hiring events at the Quality Suites Sleep Inn at 6280 Northampton Blvd. in Norfolk on Thursday and on June 6 and at the Holiday Inn at 5655 Greenwich Road in Virginia Beach on May 23. The events run 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Store associates make $12.50 per hour while shift managers make $17 per hour.
