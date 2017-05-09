Aldi hiring for South Hampton Roads s...

Aldi hiring for South Hampton Roads stores

The grocer is hosting hiring events at the Quality Suites Sleep Inn at 6280 Northampton Blvd. in Norfolk on Thursday and on June 6 and at the Holiday Inn at 5655 Greenwich Road in Virginia Beach on May 23. The events run 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Store associates make $12.50 per hour while shift managers make $17 per hour.

