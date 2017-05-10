4 men in custody after police chase f...

4 men in custody after police chase from Norfolk to Chesapeake; 4 Chesapeake schools on lockdown

6 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Four people are in custody and authorities are actively searching for a fifth person after a police pursuit that began in Norfolk and ended in Chesapeake. Due to the police activity, Georgetown Primary, Indian River Middle, Indian River High and the Chesapeake Alternative School are in a precautionary lockdown at the request of Chesapeake Police.

