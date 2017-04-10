Waterside signage evokes early 1900s, alters Norfolk skyline Read Story The Associated Press
The Virginian-Pilot reports the signage will span 120 feet and will be lit in red, utilizing the new iFlex LED tubing technology that's easier to maintain than neon. The letters will be placed on a 20-foot tall structure, making the sign visible from across the Elizabeth River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,515,489
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|1 hr
|Martin garey
|21
|Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11)
|1 hr
|Appalled Former S...
|29
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|10 hr
|Dr Bombay
|14
|12-year-old caught with knife, screwdriver at N...
|20 hr
|frozen
|1
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|Apr 9
|Umm
|23
|ICE arrest 82 people during operation focused i...
|Apr 7
|Quirky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC