Waterside signage evokes early 1900s,...

Waterside signage evokes early 1900s, alters Norfolk skyline Read Story The Associated Press

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

The Virginian-Pilot reports the signage will span 120 feet and will be lit in red, utilizing the new iFlex LED tubing technology that's easier to maintain than neon. The letters will be placed on a 20-foot tall structure, making the sign visible from across the Elizabeth River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Grey Ghost 1,515,489
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) 1 hr Martin garey 21
Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11) 1 hr Appalled Former S... 29
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) 10 hr Dr Bombay 14
News 12-year-old caught with knife, screwdriver at N... 20 hr frozen 1
News Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10) Apr 9 Umm 23
News ICE arrest 82 people during operation focused i... Apr 7 Quirky 1
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC