Waterside District opening in two weeks: What you need to know
"For lunch I'd say between like $10 to $20 and then for dinner--I mean it looks like they're some nice restaurants that you'd spend more at for a nice dinner," said local resident Kate Cole. Norfolk neighbor Sarah Holko added, "I know there's not much around here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|flack
|1,520,033
|Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Cornflake Trailer...
|81
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|15 hr
|Linda9653
|2,372
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Mom
|114
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Road Reapers MC allowed to pay USA hells angels... (Jun '13)
|Wed
|White Bred Psycho
|12
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC