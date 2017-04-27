Wanted man arrested after Norfolk Pol...

Wanted man arrested after Norfolk Police chase

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Floyd Worsley was in the Norfolk Consolidated Courts Building and security was notified of his warrant and that he was in the building around 9:30 a.m. The deputy got a description of Worsley and got a copy of the warrant against him in order to take him into custody.

