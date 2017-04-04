Village People, Martha Wash to headline Norfolk PrideFest
The 29th annual PrideFest will also feature local performers, family fun and games, food and drink vendors and a boat parade. The Village People celebrates its 40th anniversary in music this year and have sold more than 100 million recordings worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,512,304
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Hogey
|63,610
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|11 hr
|Democrat Hero
|988
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Into The Night
|8,124
|CNU's $5 million, 7,000-square-foot house will ... (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Iamthesam
|220
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Sun
|Georgie-Porgie
|2,371
|Snow creates some havoc, some fun (Mar '09)
|Apr 2
|Martin garey
|8
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC