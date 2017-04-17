VA: More Transit Service Along I-64 Coming Thanks to HOT Lane Revenue
April 16--Millions in revenue from the upcoming Interstate 64 High Occupancy Toll lanes will help pay for two new buses and expanded public transit service along the route. The move will help fulfill the goal of HOT lanes -- to get more people, not vehicles, through the corridor without having to expand the interstate.
