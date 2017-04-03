VA: Hampton Roads Transit Lays Off 16...

VA: Hampton Roads Transit Lays Off 16 Employees, Eliminates 17 Other...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

April 06--Hampton Roads Transit laid off 16 administrative employees and eliminated 17 other administrative jobs last week in the wake of its budget shortfalls. HRT will save roughly $1.94 million from salaries and benefits, but much of the extra money will go toward 2018's budget, which starts in July, said HRT spokesman Tom Holden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min copout 1,513,377
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Dudley 8,122
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) 17 hr Martin garey 18
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 20 hr butlerlj2 49
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 hr don t drink the k... 63,613
Black Men Behaving Badly (Sep '07) Wed Flyboy 76
Why do people in GB and HICKory think they are ... (Mar '09) Wed Concernedcolleges... 33
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,079 • Total comments across all topics: 280,115,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC