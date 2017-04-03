VA: Hampton Roads Transit Lays Off 16 Employees, Eliminates 17 Other...
April 06--Hampton Roads Transit laid off 16 administrative employees and eliminated 17 other administrative jobs last week in the wake of its budget shortfalls. HRT will save roughly $1.94 million from salaries and benefits, but much of the extra money will go toward 2018's budget, which starts in July, said HRT spokesman Tom Holden.
