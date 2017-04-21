USS Vella Gulf to leave Norfolk Sunday on scheduled deployment
The U.S. Navy's Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf will leave Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday for a scheduled deployment to the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. The Vella Gulf has not deployed since 2014.
