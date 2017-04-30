USNS Joshua Humphreys returns to Naval Station Norfolk
Humphreys delivered 3.3 million gallons of fuel and 449 pallets of critical cargo during deployment. The Humphreys also conducted 17 replentishments for U.S. Naval ships operating in the Eastern Mediterranian Sea and provided at sea services during the 2017 Trilateral Noble Dina Exercise between the American, Israeli and Hellenic Navies.
